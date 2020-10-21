Hurricane Sally is no match for Foley’s Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge

By Katie Kipp

The Fraternal Order of Eagles 4549 in Foley are not letting the virus or Hurricane stop us! We are still planning functions to raise money for our charities and community. This Friday and Saturday, the 23-24th is our, we hope to be yearly, bazaar and bake sake sale. Along with this, Life South will be here. Just go online to their site to schedule an appointment and fill out the form needed. All the fun is 9-3 both days. Call to reserve your 10 x 10 spot and fill out the form on the Eagles Facebook page. It is only $10 for the 2 days, but you need your own table(s). We will also be selling loose meat sandwiches (maid rites) for $5.

November 7th is our 3rd year for Wiley’s Shrimp Boil for Alzheimer’s fund. Again, the cost will be $20.00 at the door or $18.00 in advance. Great cause and super delicious shrimp with all the fixin’s! Monday nights at 5 PM the Club offers Line Dance lessons with Paula Ann for only $5. The lessons are an hour long and are open to non members, male and female. Come out for some great fun.

Wednesday nights at 7 PM the Brookside Turkey Shoot Band is here; Thursday afternoons is the great Danny Grady from 2-6; Fridays it is Two Old Guys playing from 5 to 8 PM; Saturdays we have Jim McAdams on stage from 3-6; and wind up our entertainment on Sunday afternoons with Danny Grady 2 to 5 PM.