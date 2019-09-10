Hurricanes topic of Sept. 19 free seminar at USA Gulf Shores

Dr. Bill Williams will review use of technology to detect storm systems

Hurricanes, composting and vegetable gardening are the topics of three upcoming Discover! An Institute for Learning seminars at the University of South Alabama Gulf Coast Campus.

The seminars at USA Gulf Coast Campus, just behind the Gulf Shores Cultural Center at 19470 Oak Road West (County Road 6). To register, go online to USA Gulf Coast Campus or call 251-460-7200.

Hurricanes Becoming Stronger and More Frequent is the topic for the free seminar on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 7- 8 p.m. at Gulf Shores Cultural Center Auditorium, located 19470 Oak Road West (County Road 6).

Over the last twenty years several powerful hurricanes have struck the U.S. coast and a new record for the number of tropical cyclones in a single season was established in the Atlantic. Dr. Bill Williams will review the study of tropical cyclones and the use of technology to detect and analyze each tropical system. Dr. Williams, Associate Professor Emeritus, founded the meteorology program and Coastal Weather Research Center at the University of South Alabama.

Fall Vegetable gardening is the topic of a seminar slated Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, from1:30 – 3 p.m. at USA Gulf Coast Campus. Cost of attendance is $25.

Growing vegetables here in south Alabama can be a challenge. Join us for some tips and tricks to help you with your vegetable garden and learn what to plant and when. Jack LeCroy, Urban Regional Extension Agent, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, will lead the discussion.

Composting is a great way to recycle yard waste and scraps from the kitchen. Come learn the quickest and easiest way to turn your waste into nutrients that can go right back into your garden to help your plants grow. LeCroy will discuss all aspects of compost ing on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. at USA Gulf Coast Campus. Cost of attendance is $10.