Hwy. 59 widening project commences

The City of Gulf Shores announced that construction on the Hwy. 59 widening project has started. Phase One will include adding a third southbound lane to Highway 59 from Cypress Bend Dr. (the red light at Target) to Fort Morgan Rd. (Hwy. 180). When complete, this project will add a third southbound lane from Coastal Gateway Blvd. to Fort Morgan Road.

In order to keep two southbound traffic lanes open throughout construction, the contractor will utilize a portion of the center turn lane to shift traffic and create a work safety zone along the roadway shoulders. This traffic shift will occur from the W.C. Holmes Bridge south to Fort Morgan Rd. Please use caution when workers are present.