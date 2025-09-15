Hwy. 98 Songwriters Fest Sept. 25-28 at The Front Porch

By Fran Thompson

The 2nd Annual Hwy 98 Songwriters Festival kicks off with an open mic night on Thursday, Sept. 25, with scheduled shows beginning Friday, Sept. 26. The fest ends with a guitar pool into the night at host Johnny B’s The Front Porch in Lillian.

Owner Johnny Barbato said he was going to eventually host a songwriters festival when he opened up his bistro back in 2021 and he did so with a songwriters Jubilee in 2023 and last years’s inaugural Hwy. 98 fest.

In addition to the open mic night on Thursday, the fest will include late night guitar pulls all weekend, but the heart of the event is the one hour/three songwriter sets slated Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Front Porch is also among the host sites for the Nov. 6-16 Frank Brown Songwriters Fest.

Barbato said his fest is as much about fraternity as it is musicianship.

“I’m trying to re-create the atmosphere when Frank Brown was not so spread out. You were able to see your friends play and it wasn’t a Nashville thing,’’ Barbato said. “I can’t afford the hit writers anyway. But the reunions during that period were just amazing.’’

Barbato, who fronts The Lucky Doggs and still plays solo gigs at the Flora-Bama, has been singing Waylon, Willie and Jerry Jeff songs soon after partaking in the blues scene in his native Mobile since the early 1970’s.

“The old L.A. Songwriters Fest in Fairhope also had that vibe of being together in one place,’’ he said. “I’m trying to create that old feeling, even if it is with new people. I think we are in a position to capture some of that.’’

A list of participating players listed on facebook include: Jason Abel; Renee Amelia; Ryan Balthrop; Brooke Brown; Destiny Brown; Buddy Barnes; Al & Cathy Bean; Nick Biebricher; Nick Branch; Tony Brook; Yve Mary Brook; Rusty Budde; Kim Carson; Lisa Christian; Mutt Cooper; Christina Crystal; Justin Colvard; Amanda Donald; Justin Fobes; John Fowler; J. Hawkins; Mason Henderson; Justin Jeansonne; John Joiner; Cowboy Johnson; Jason Justice; Damian Lamb; Mark MacKenzie; Delta Donnie Mathis; Kelly McKee; T Bone Montgomery; Bjorn Nilsen; Elaine Petty; Bo Roberts; Lucinda & Michael Rowe; Mark Sherrill; Donna Slater; Wire Shoop; Aaron Smithey; Sugarcane Jane; Zachary Diedrich Thomas; Tony Ray Thompson; Justin Touchette; Stephen Lee Veal; Matt Williams; Shawn Williams and (pictured) Tyler Wilson.