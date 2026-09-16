Hwy. 98 Songwriters Jubilee Sept. 24-27

The 3rd Annual Hwy 98 Songwriters Festival will be Sept. 24-27 at Johnny B’s The Front Porch in Lillian (33925 Hwy. 98) and includes one hour/three songwriter sets Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Hwy. 98 bistro.

The list of participating players includes: Jason Abel; Ryan Balthrop; Brooke Brown; Destiny Brown; Nick Biebricher; Brent Burns, Mutt Cooper; Christina Crystal; Justin Colvard; Evans Davis, Sam Glass, Johnny Hayes; J. Hawkins; John Joiner; Cowboy Johnson; Jason Justice; Damian Lamb; (pictured) T Bone Montgomery; Bjorn Nilsen; Elaine Petty; Bo Roberts; Lucinda Rowe; Mark Sherrill; Donna Slater; Sugarcane Jane; Zachary Diedrich Thomas; Tony Ray Thompson; Justin Touchette; Truman Holland; Stephen Lee Veal; and Matt Williams. More info: 251-223-4014 or facebook.

Pictured: T-bone Montgomery also has an ongoing residency in the Flora-Bama Main Room from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays.