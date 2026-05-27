“I feel like family,’’ says Mako bus driver Irvin Rudolph

By John Mullen

The winning ways of the Orange Beach softball team has a way of nurturing family relationships across the six years the Lady Makos have brought home state championship blue-map trophies. And that goes right down to the man who has driven the team bus.

“I feel like family,” Irvin Rudolph said. “They’re real close, they take care of each other. The parents are outstanding. They sent me down to do a trip with ‘em and I’ve been with ‘em ever since.”

He was wearing a shirt commemorating the six titles, the same one worn by all the players and several parents. And a new Mako hat. As he was talking, Lady Mako Sam Robertson stepped in for a hug.

“I want to get a picture with you,” Sam (pictured) told the man affectionately known as “Big Irv” to players, coaches and parents. Parent Rebecca Wilson whose daughter Daigle graduated last year and was part of five state titles, stepped in for a big hug as well.

When this journey started in 2021, Orange Beach called up Covenant Elite Charters in Loxley to rent a bus for the trip to Oxford. When the bus rolled up, Big Irv was behind the wheel for the duration of the trip north and the happy homecoming after the first state title. And, he was behind the wheel when the victorious Lady Makos rolled into town for the sixth time to hoist and celebrate another trophy.

“My boss said ‘the coach called,” he said. “He asked for Irvin.”

And he’s driven every year in between except one but he still showed up for the celebration. He was injured from a bus crash in 2022 and recovering from injuries. He’s in the celebration photos wearing a sling for his injured arm.

Coach Shane Alexander says not only does he drive the Lady Makos for the state tournament he’s also behind the wheel for the many out-of-town tournaments Orange Beach plays.

“He loves those girls and is very protective of them…treats them like they’re his own and they love him,” Alexander said. “He is like family. He will even go watch our former players in college that are playing softball because they are still part of the Orange Beach Softball family. He is one of a kind.”

Alexander said he makes reservations to book Rudolph as the team driver as early as possible.

“I cannot imagine going to Oxford without Big Irv,” he said. “We actually book almost a year in advance through the owner, Wayne Ellis, so we can have Irv be our driver.”

Rudolph was asked if he’d be on board for a run at number seven.

“I’ll be back,” he said.

Rudolph first celebrated with the Mako family after the shocking ninth-inning 3-2 win over Pisgah to win that first state title in 2021.

“I was surprised the first year,” Rudolph said. “After that it just came natural.”

As that first celebration in 2021 ended, Mayor Tony Kennon had one request for Rudolph on his drive back to Loxley in the bus with bright writing declaring “Orange Beach state softball champs” on both sides.

“Could you drive through Gulf Shores?” the mayor asked.

Big Irv obliged.