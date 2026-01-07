At the Idaho Tater Bowl they dumped a cooler full of French fries on the winning coach. They should do something similar at the Gator Bowl.

I love New Year’s resolutions. This year, I resolve to be less awesome … since that is really the only thing I do in excess.

I also resolve to get better at pretending to know the words

to “Auld Lang Syne.”

I also resolved to read more, so I turned on the subtitles

on my TV.

I was going to quit all my bad habits, but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter. I resloved to drink more water, but I’ve only gotten as far as “drink more.”

I also quit smoking cold turkey. But I am still coughing up feathers.

year leaves.

My grandparents had resolutions like donating more time and money to charities. I’ve decided to make my own coffee once a week.

I see no need to make more New Year’s resolutions when the ones already on the books aren’t being enforced. I just call them a to-do list for the first week of January.

A woman died and arrived at the Gates of Heaven and peeked through the Gates. She saw a beautiful banquet table surrounded by all the people she had loved and who had died before her.

When Saint Peter came by, the woman asked him how to get in.

“You have to spell a word,” Saint Peter told her.

The woman correctly spelled “Love” and Saint Peter welcomed her into Heaven.

About six months later, Saint Peter came to the woman and asked her to watch the Gates of Heaven for him that day. As luck would have it, her husband arrived.

“I’m surprised to see you,” the woman said. “How have you been?”

“Oh, I’ve been doing pretty well since you died,” her husband replied. “I married the beautiful young nurse who took care of you while you were ill. And then I won the lottery. I sold our little house and bought a mansion. My wife and I traveled the world. But I had a terrible accident, and here I am. How do I get in?”

“You have to spell a word,” the woman told him.

“Which word?” her husband asked.

“Czechoslovakia,” she replied.

The devil suddenly appeared in front of a lawyer and said, “I have a proposition for you.You can win every case you try for the rest of your life.Your clients will adore you, your colleagues will stand in awe, and you will make embarrassing sums of money.

“All I want in exchange is your wife’s soul, your children’s souls, and the souls of your parents and friends.”

The lawyer pondered this, then asks, “So what’s the catch?”

• I can totally keep secrets. It’s the people I tell them to that can’t

• I’m really good at stuff until people watch me do that stuff.

• Don’t steal. That’s the government’s job.

• If I ever need a heart transplant, I’d want my ex’s. It’s never been used.

• My job is secure. No one else wants it.

• My ex wrote to me: Can you delete my number? I responded: Who is this?

• To the people who write “u” instead of “you”. What do you do with all the time you save?

•What do you call a laughing motorcycle? A Yamahahaha.

• As long as there are tests, there will be prayer in schools.

• A good wife always forgives her husband when she’s wrong.

• Women should not have children after 35. Really, 35 children are enough.

• The first 5 days after the weekend are the hardest.

• I hate people who use big words just to make themselves look perspicacious.

• Yesterday, I fell down from a 20 ft ladder. Thank God I was on the third step.

• Acupuncture is a jab well done.

• Marathon runners with bad footwear suffer the agony of defeat.

Two men from East Lansing, Michigan ventured deep into Rose Lake Wildlife Refuge looking for a Christmas tree.

After hours of braving sub-zero temperatures and biting winds, Smith says to Johnson, “That’s it for me. I’m chopping down the next tree, I see. I don’t care if it’s decorated or not.

• Why do people order double cheeseburgers, large fries, and a diet coke. and banks leave vault doors open and then chain the pens to the counters.

• We leave cars worth thousands of dollars in the driveway and put our useless junk in the garage.