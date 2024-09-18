The Lighthouse celebrates 30 years of service; Facility serves women & children escaping domestic violence

By Esther Milne

The Lighthouse (Baldwin Family Violence Shelter) is celebrating 30 years of service. The work began in September 1994 by a small group of Baldwin County citizens with the aim of providing a safe place for women and children who were escaping a domestic violence situation. During the first few years there was a small shelter, a crisis line, counseling services and a support group for victims. In the following years a brand-new residential shelter was built, and a new program was added to serve victims of sexual assault.

Over the years The Lighthouse has increased in size and expanded its service area to include surrounding Alabama counties. The dedicated work of Lighthouse advocates has helped to establish the agency as a partner for change in the community. Team members are increasing visibility in the municipal and district courts, providing training to law enforcement officers, health care workers, and other professionals, as well as sharing the mission with many community groups.

To celebrate this 30-year milestone, The Lighthouse held a special anniversary luncheon on September 17. The theme was “30 years, but not without you.”

“It is humbling to reflect on the past 30 years and to acknowledge that our work has only been possible with the committed teams of advocates, board members, volunteers and community partners,’’ said Lighthouse Executive Director Rhyon Ervin. “This is our opportunity to thank them for their involvement with The Lighthouse and for the role they have played. While we’re commemorating 30 years of impact, we also recognize that there is still much work to do. As long as domestic violence and sexual assault exist in this community, our aim is to continue to be a beacon of hope to those who are affected by it.”

To learn more about The Lighthouse please visit thelighthouseabeacon.org

Pictured: The first Lighthouse Board of Directors included (l to r) Jerry Davis, Liz Duryea, Pam Baschab, Mary Ann Halliday and (not pictured) Aileen Wood.