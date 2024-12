Ice skating, Santa photos, laser light shows at Wharf

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping, lights, joy and traditions at The Wharf in Orange Beach. In addition to an ice skating rink, and photos with Santa, the Wharf will be present its Holiday SPECTRA Laser Light Experience each night thru New Year’s Eve. Retailers will be open on Christmas Eve ‘til 4 p.m. for last minute shoppers, and that includes a vendor selling Christmas trees.