Impact 100 Baldwin County awards $515K to five non-profits

Five area nonprofits will now be able to better serve our community thanks to $515,000 in grants from Impact 100 Baldwin County. At its annual Evening of Impact on October 24, Impact 100 Baldwin County named Family Promise of Baldwin County (“Family Promise Kids at Play”); Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast (“Baldwin County Big Futures”); North Baldwin Animal Shelter (“15 Year Shelter Renovation Project”); Exceptional Foundation Gulf Coast (“The Wheels on the Bus”) and Franklin Primary Health Center, Inc. (“Healthy Mothers, Healthy Futures”) as its grant winners.

These five agencies were chosen from the focus areas of Arts & Culture & Recreation; Education; Environment & Preservation; Family; and Health & Wellness. They will each receive $103,000.

The nonprofit organizations were selected from a competitive field of applicants and vetted by a rigorous review process including site visits, financial analysis and in-depth discussions within the respective focus group. The awards bring the total invested in our community to $5.9 million since 2008. It also kicks off the membership campaign for 2025. Events will be held throughout the county in the coming months for women interested in learning more about membership. More info: impact100baldwincounty.org