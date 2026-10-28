Impact 100 names its 2026 grant recipients

Six area nonprofits, including South Baldwin County based Dream Center and The Sea Glass Initiative, will now be able to better serve the community thanks to $600,000 in grants from Impact 100 Baldwin County. Eastern Shore Repertory also received $100,000 grants.

The nonprofit organizations were selected from a competitive field of applicants and vetted by a rigorous review process including site visits, financial analysis, and in-depth discussions within the respective focus group. The finalists made a short presentation about their projects at the annual meeting. Impact 100 Baldwin County is a philanthropic organization of women coming together to make high-impact grants to improve the lives of people in Baldwin County. More info: impact100baldwincounty.org.