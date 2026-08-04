Improvements at Foley Airport

Foley will improve drainage at the city’s municipal airport using funds from federal and state grants to pay approximately 90% of the cost of the project to improve the drainage in the airport’s northeast quarter, running north from Peachtree Ave. to the Magnolia River, where it crosses the airport property.

Improvements include re-grading the area, adding concrete sidewalls at the drainage outfall from Peachtree and shoring up the sides with rock where needed.

The council also voted to accept grants from the FAA and ALDOT to pay off the cost of an eight-unit T-hanger constructed at the airport in 2024. The city will receive more than $140,000 to finish paying for the hangars.

Foley is also seeking grants to pay for a new airport terminal, but the city is not considering adding commercial flights.