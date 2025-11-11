Improvements planned around Chicago St. in Foley

As progress continues on Foley’s new library, improvements are also in the works to link the site to Heritage Park and other downtown areas with improvements slated for Chicago Street from Hwy. 98 to Orange Avenue before the library opens next year. The work will include walkways and green spaces with additional street trees.

“This project consists of not just a streetscape project, but also a traffic calming project and, overall, being a gateway into the new library,” said Taylor Davis, deputy city engineer.

“All of this corridor will be similar to what we’ve done on the north side,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

“We hope to start the project and complete it with the library. So it will be done when we open the library. This is another streetscape project similar to what we’ve done in other phases in the past 15 years.”

The new library will have about 40,000 square feet of space and will be about twice the size of the current facility.

The city will install brick pavers and columns similar to the improvements on Chicago Street at Heritage Park. Foley is also working with Riviera Utilities to install decorative lighting as part of the new project.