In-person activities return to Foley Library in May

Looks like iut is time to “Come On Back” to the Foley Libraryand join, as the staff is offering three different programs in May.

On May 6 from 4-5 p.m., the library will host Makersaurus Time for children ages 6-16 with a parent or guardian. This will be held in the upstairs meeting room of the library. Reservations are required to attend this program as space and supplies are limited. Please call 251-943-7665 to reserve a spot for you and your child/children to attend. Family groups will be spaced 6 feet apart and masks are encouraged.

On May 12 from 4:30-6 pm, at the Heritage Park Gazebo, the library will host a meeting of the Doki Doki Anime Club. This is for young adults ages 10-18 who are already signed up as members of the Doki Doki Anime Club. Should you be interested in more info on the Doki Doki Anime Club, please email mschnieders@cityoffoley.org.

On May 15 from 9:30-11 a.m., the library will host a Mardi Gras Bead Art class in the upstairs meeting room. Attendees are asked to bring any extra Mardi Gras beads plus a hot glue gun if they have one. Call 251-943-7665 to reserve a spot. Visit foleylibrary.org or Facebook for more library info.