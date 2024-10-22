In Their Own Words…

• “I have always been a shameless entertainer. Chances are, if someone was stopping and listening to you and you made them feel good, then they would put some money into your guitar case.”

– Jimmy Buffett.

• “It’s so hard to say goodbye to someone.”

– A choked up Bono at U-2’s Las Vegas show. Bono dedicated “Love Rescue Me” to Buffett’s family who were in attendance. He called out each by name: Jane, Savannah, Delaney, and Cameron, and also called out Jimmy’s doctors.

• “It’s often said around town, when Jimmy Buffett is discussed, that everyone in Mobile has a connection to the man.”

– Mobile Press Register reporter Jared Boyd.

• “Who knew people wanted to live in Margaritaville I thought for a while it was a myth.’’

– Jimmy Buffett about Latitude Margaritaville.

• “He was really who he was. He surfed, he was in boats and seaplanes, he was in the Caribbean all over the place. He never had to put on anything for this brand that grew up around him. He had some real smart people managing aspects of the brand, but all he had to do was keep on being himself. Everything that he did that was so successful was him being who he was.”

– New Orleans Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis.

• “My grandfather was a captain for the Delta Steamship Company. I remember coming over to meet his ships. When I decided to go out on my own, New Orleans was just, to me, the haven of lunatics from the South, and I fit right into that category.

– Jimmy Buffett.

• “What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever. I’ll bet most of y’all don’t know that he wrote the theme song for Barmageddon for me about two years ago. Raising a glass today to the Son of a son of a Sailer.’’

– Blake Sheldon.