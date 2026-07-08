Inaugural O.B. Great American Mailbox Challenge winners

The Orange Beach Garden Club and the City of Orange Beach announced the winners of the inaugural Great American Mailbox Challenge, a patriotic beautification initiative designed to increase awareness of America’s 250th Birthday celebration while encouraging residents to showcase their patriotic spirit throughout the community.

The challenge began on Memorial Day and invited Orange Beach residents to decorate their mailboxes in honor of the United States and its upcoming Semiquincentennial celebration. Entries were accepted through the June 14-Flag Day deadline, and members of the Orange Beach Garden Club then judged the nominated mailboxes shortly.

The response from the community was outstanding with 45 mailboxes officially nominated, and many additional patriotic displays have appeared throughout the city since the deadline. The colorful and creative mailbox decorations have added beauty to neighborhoods across Orange Beach while highlighting community pride and love of country.

“We congratulate all of the participants and those who submitted nominations,” said President of the Orange Beach Garden Club, Sandra Reed. “The enthusiasm shown by residents made this inaugural event a tremendous success and contributed to the beautification of our city.”

All three winning entries were located in the East Orange Beach neighborhood.: First Place – Sandra Sharpless — Celebration of Freedom; Second Place – Joye Pendley, Classic 4th of July (below); Third Place – Sheranne McMurdo, Yankee Doodle Dandy Dog.