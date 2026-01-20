Inaugural Perdido Key Ball Feb. 6 at Lillian’s

The First Annual Perdido Key Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball, co-hosted by the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce and Lillian’s Pizza will be held on Friday, February 6 from 5–9 p.m. at Lillian’s Pizza located at 14514 Perdido Key Dr. Dress to impress or surprise, as anything goes as long as you wear a mask. Enjoy a festive evening filled with a lively Mardi Gras atmosphere, complete with fire dancers, a

magician, a stilt walker and music from Gretsch Lyles and the Modern Eldorados.

Tickets are $50 per person, including a delicious buffet and one drink ticket. VIP tickets are $100 per person and include an open bar. More info: 850.492.4660 or perdidochamber.com.