Infirmary Health plans appointment-only COVID-19 testing sites March 23-25

Infirmary Health will host appointment-only COVID-19 testing sites March 23-25 from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. If symptomatic, Mobile and Baldwin County residents can call 251-341-CV19 (2819) to speak with a registered nurse. The appointment booking hotline will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. from March 22 – March 27. This hotline is staffed by Infirmary Health personnel.

Appointment Qualifiers:

1. Mobile or Baldwin County residents only. Must have valid ID and be over the age of 18.

2. If the patient meets the CDC criteria to be tested, they will receive an appointment location and time.

3. The test will be administered in the car.

4. A clinician will assess symptoms and administer test if needed.

5. Once swabbed, the patient will receive clear next steps from the medical provider.