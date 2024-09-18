Informal Oct. 5 Mogadishu Mile Run at ‘Bama part of Freedom Fest’s military theme

Happening the same weekend and teaming up with Freedom Fest is the Mogadishu Mile run at the Flora-Bama. The MOG Mile, a 1-mile free informal run open to the community in support of our ranger veterans, will be held on Oct. 5 at noon as part of the United States Army Ranger Association’s commemoration of the 31st anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu at the Flora-Bama.

Rangers past and present will honor those that fought and died on this historic day by running or walking a mile on the sand behind Flora-Bama. This movement is often referred to as the Mogadishu Mile or MOG Mile. The public is encouraged to come stand on the sand and cheer the participants on.

The run refers to the route that was taken by Rangers and Delta Force Soldiers from a helicopter crash site to an appointed rally point during the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993. The mission to capture Somali warlord Mohammed Farah-Adidchange then turned into a rescue mission, and galvanized the commitment of American Rangers to “never leave a fallen comrade.”

Under constant attack from rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire, 18 American service members died and 73 were wounded.

The movie Black Hawk Down tells the story of those who fought this battle.