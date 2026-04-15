Innerarity Point Rd. Resurfacing Continues Thru May 13

Innerarity Point Road between Sorrento Road and Kaiser Lane will experience lane closures through May 13 (weather permitting) while crews resurface the roadway. Traffic will be diverted through a one-way lane closure during the construction period. Drivers should use extra caution and follow road crew instructions and posted signs when traveling through the work zone. Residents, pedestrians, local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction. For more info, call 850-595-3440.