Inservice For CSC Volunteers

Inservice for volunteers at the Christian Service Center was held on January 15 at First Presbyterian Church in GS. The group shared breakfast and heard a recap of the Center’s activity in 2023 from Director Linda Chappelle. Speaker Rev. George Myers, Associate Pastor at St. Andrew by the Sea, provided an interesting and informative history of the Christian Service Center. Group meetings were held for pantry workers, administrative assistants, and caseworkers. CSC is an all volunteer agency providing food and emergency financial aid to families in need in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan. Dedicated volunteers are the key to CSC’s success.