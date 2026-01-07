Into The Breeches on stage at SBCT Jan. 8-18

South Baldwin Community Theater will present Into The Breeches Jan. 8-18, with the Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and the Saturday and Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults). South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-968-6721.

Directed by Meg Beaman, George Brant’s play is about a women’s theater troupe in 1942, formed after the men of their local theater company go off to fight in World War II. They decide to stage an all-female production of Shakespeare’s Henry V. The play explores themes of female empowerment, inclusion, and the role of theater in times of crisis, as the women overcome their lack of experience to put on a show, finding their own voices in the process.

Pictured: Rehearsals for the SBCT’s upcoming production of Into The Breeches.