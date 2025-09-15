Invasive plant workshop Sept. 26 in Fairhope

A workshop on invasive exotic plant identification, control and prevention will be held on Sept. 26 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Weeks Bay Tonsmeire Resource Center in Fairhope. Attendees may learn about the identification, ecology, control and prevention of the most prevalent and destructive plants on the Central Gulf Coast. This training is designed for natural resource management professionals, plant nursery owners/staff, landscapers, master gardeners and homeowners. The instructor will be Gena Todia of Wetland Resources Environmental Consulting. Registration is $25 at the door. Info: johanna.gertsch @dcnr.alabama.gov.