Invitational at the Gulf June 16-19 at Wharf

The Gulf Coast Triple Crown Championship, a multi-Tournament point series consisting of 10 Gulf Coast billfish tournaments between Grand Isle and Destin, stops in Orange Beach this weekend, June 16-19, for the Invitational at the Gulf hosted by the The Wharf. Teams accumulate points by using only their top three results of the season. The series culminates with the July 14 – 18 Blue Marlin Grand Championship, also held at The Wharf.

There is no money on the line, but winning the Triple Crown is a priceless achievement. The Gulf Coast Triple Crown Champion receives not only bragging rights, but is also recognized as the ‘best of the best’ from their peers and is awarded the highly coveted, custom-made champion’s trophy.

Weigh-ins under the marlin at the Wharf are open to the public. For more info, visit gulfcoasttriplecrown.com or call The Wharf Marina at 251-224-1900.