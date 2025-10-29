Island Band Boosters sponsor coffee fundraiser

“Every sip is as satisfying as it is meaningful”

The Island BanzXd Boosters group for the Gulf Shores City School Bands and Color Guard (pictured) is sponsoring the aptly named Phil Fuel fundraiser to offset travel expenses for the students and it is limited to 266 to start. To order, visit roastforacause.com.

Phin Fuel pre-orders for bags of freshly roasted organic Honduran Coffee are available in whole bean or ground 12 oz. resealable bags as a way to support the students “one delicious cup at a time.’’

The single-origin Arabica coffee is roasted to perfection in small batches and has smooth, naturally occurring notes of milk chocolate, caramel praline, and a touch of roasted hazelnut.

Coffee, roasted just days, will be available for pick-up on Dec. 10 from 5-6:30 p.m. in front of the GSHS Band Room, at the GSHS winter concert on Dec. 9 from 7-8 p.m. or the GSMS winter concert on Dec. 11 from 6-7 p.m. Both concerts are at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center.

The group is also accepting donations at Island Band Boosters PayPal. Email gshsbpa@gmail.com for more info about the fundraiser or the group.

“The funds raised will help us secure charter buses for upcoming band events,’’ said fundraiser coordinator Nikki Graber.