Island Church Adventure Week VBS Aug. 2-4

The Island Church Adventure Week: Island Cruise August 2-4 from 6 – 8 p.m. on the church’s Canal Rd. campus in Orange Beach. During the five day vacation bible school, kids will learn about why we sin, how sin entered the world, and how only Jesus can save us from our sin. Kids will learn about Jesus’ love through crazy characters, epic Bible stories, exciting games, and fun crafts. Adventure Week is for kids Pre-K through 6th grade and the cost is $25 per child. Register online at theislandchurch.tv.