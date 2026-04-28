Island Church Golf Tourney is May 15 at GlenLakes

The Island Church is hosting its annual Kingdom Builders Golf Tournament to benefit the Island Mobile Food Pantry on Friday, May 15 at GlenLakes Golf Club. The fundraising event supports the Island Mobile Food Pantries for Baldwin County residents.

Teams of four golfers will tee off at 8 a.m. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the putting contest at 7:15 a.m. Entry fee includes a swag bag, range ball, raffles and lunch. The tourney also includes a $25K prize for a hole-in-one. Many sponsorship options are also available. Register at EventCaddy.com/events/kingdom-builders-golf-tournament. For more church or tourney info, call Lisa at 251.967.4840. The Island Church is dedicated to fighting hunger and food poverty for all of Baldwin County.