Island Church Hope For The World Golf Tourney

The Island Church held its ninth annual Hope For The World golf tournament at Glen Lakes on May 19. We would like to thank our Diamond sponsors: Beebe’s Pest Control and TNT Business Brokers, our Platinum sponsors: Back on Track Chiropractic-Foley, Farmer Bookkeeping Services, The Wharf, Liberty Linen, Zeke’s Landing & Marina, Perdido Beach Resort, Walmart Market Orange Beach, Butler Home Group, Columbia Southern University, Hunter McClure-RE/MAX Paradise, Greg & Kathy Gore. We wouldalso like to thank our lunch sponsors: Michigan Club Alabama, Dave & Dottie Knoepflein & Sugar Sands Realty as well as all of our Gold, Silver & Hole sponsors. We had a tremendous turn out and appreciate all of our local businesses who donated items for our raffle drawing. It was a huge success! (By Lisa Crouse