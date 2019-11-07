Home / More May 9 News / Island Fights returns to O.B. Event Center Nov. 9

By on November 7, 2019

Island Fights returns to the UFC ring at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf in Orange Beach for Island Fights 61 on Saturday, Nov. 9 beginning at 6 p.m..
There are five amateur and five professional fights scheduled within the UFC cage. In the main event, undefeated Impa Kasanganay (6-0) takes on one of his toughest fights to date when he matches wits against Andre’ Hall (4-1).
VIP tables of 10 are available for $100 per person. General admission tickets are $35 and available at Sassy Bass restaurants on Marina Rd. in Orange Beach or Ft. Morgan or at the door. Call 251-424-7797 or 205-253-7508 for more info.
A highly anticipated fight between Rance Jones Jr. and Chase Gamble is on the undercard.
All five professional fights are available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass.

