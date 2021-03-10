Island spirit OBPD Officer Matt Stringer earns Island Spirit Award

Orange Beach Police Officer Matt Stringer earned the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s Island Spirit Award. Officer Stringer has worked in a part-time capacity for the Orange Beach Police Department for 22 years and he has a love for Orange Beach and our Island. During Hurricane Sally, Officer Stringer went above and beyond, tending to the needs of residents and visitors by helping to provide food, water, generators and doing everything he could to help out his community. “Nothing stopped him to ensure people got the supplies that they needed,” wrote his nominator.

Pictured: Island Spirit Award volunteer Diane McElroy pins Officer Stringer with his award