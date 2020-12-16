Island’s musical ambassador remembers advice from Charlie Pride

Editor’s Note: Songwriter-Entertainer Brent Burns has been part of Pleasure Island’s musical fabric for more than 40 years and is recognized by Orange Beach – Gulf Shores Tourism as its official musical ambassador. A Purple Heart recipient, he won three awards in the first ever Trop Rock Music Awards and has added six more Trop Rock awards since. Brent reminices about meeting Charley Pride who recently passed away from COVID-19 complications at age 86. Pride had at least 30 No. 1 hits and won nearly every major award available to a country musician, including three Grammys. He was the first Black performer to become a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

By Brent Burns

I was performing in Duluth, Minnesota in 1973 when Charley Pride came to do a concert. I heard he was staying at the Holiday Inn where I was singing so I just called his room. A guy answered the phone and I ask to speak to Charley Pride. The voice asked, “what do your need?” I gave him my name and explained who I was and invited him to the lounge after his show. The voice then said, “this is Charley Pride Brent, if I feel like it I’ll stop by after my show.” I said thanks and hung up. I was on a break when he walked in by himself and shouted out, “where’s Brent Burns?”

He sit down during my break and he was signing autographs and posing for pictures with everybody and drinking rum and coke. I was amazed how darn kind he was to everybody. As I went back on stage, I said to him, you know, if you feel like it, you can sing and use my guitar. I didn’t think he would, but a few minutes later he stood up walked over to the stage and said, “mind if I Sing a couple?’’ I stood behind him and sang harmony on “Kiss An Angel Good Morning “ and “Anybody Going To San Antone.” Later, before he left, I ask him how was he able to be so nice to people all the time? He said, “Brent, these people made me what I am. If I don’t feel like being nice, I don’t go out.’’ Great advice from a great guy! Charley, I know You’re kissin Angels now!