Island’s Own Miss Alabama Speaks At OBHS

Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford, a graduate of Gulf Shores High School and the first runner-up Miss America, recently shared her “Unplug, The Digital Diet Plan” passion with Orange Beach students grades 7-12. The plan’s goal is to to use the actual medium itself to help educate teens and others as to the harmful consequences of overuse of cell phones and find technological balance in their lives by offering practical steps to find a balance of use so that people can gain and maintain overall health and well being.