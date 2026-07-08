It Takes A Village

In collaboration with Orange Beach Fire Rescue, the Orange Beach Wildlife Center staff was able to access a nest and place one of its Osprey chicks with a new family. The Osprey has been doing well thus far – and mom has been spotted feeding the newest addition to her clutch! The center still has one baby in need of a nest. Contact the Wildlife Center if you know of a nest that is accessible via fire truck and only has 1-2 babies in it. “We are proud to be a part of a community that shows such passion and dedication to protecting our local wildlife. “Thank you to everyone who has helped us gather information to this point, and for OB Fire Rescue in helping us access this nest! We are extremely thankful for their time and equipment, allowing us to place this Osprey with its new family. It takes a village,’’ the Wildlife Center posted on facebook.