It will not get any bigger than Kenny Chesney at Wharf May 27



The Wharf Amphitheater concert season continues with what will easily be the biggest draw of the year when Kenny Chesney plays the 10,000-seat Orange Beach open air venue on May 27. For proof of that, check the secondary marketplaces for ticket prices.

Expect Chesney to play close to 30 songs during his two plus hour set and give a shout-out to the Flora-Bama, where he played a free 2014 beach concert that was broadcast live on CMT. And, oh yeah, he also wrote a hit song titled “Flora-Bama,’’ which he will most definitely play.

Most of the fans will be on-time (7:30 p.m.) to catch opening act Kelsea Ballerini’s 45 minute set. Ballerini has been coming back on stage to duet “Wild Child” and her song “Half of My Hometown” with Chesney.

Chesney, a four-time country music entertainer of the year, played mostly stadiums during his 2022 tour. Self described as a “hillbilly rock star,’’ even 30 years into his career, he is all-in and on-the-move for every song. Fans pick up on that and return the energy while singing along with every chorus.

Pictured: A wedding proposal on stage from the August 16, 2014 “Flora-Bama Jama’’ free Kenny Chesney concert on the beach behind the famed venue. Chesney kicked off his 32-song set with “Flora-Bama,” a song he co-wrote with David Lee Murphy (who showed up as a surprise guest). More than 40,000 fans packed the beach for the concert, and more than 300 boats were docked within a couple dozen yards of the stage. The official “Flora-Bama” video alternates between the massive concert and the country star performing solo on the beach.

“You can tell when you walk in the door, this is a place with a lot of history,” Chesney said about the ‘Bama. “Not just the hurricanes that blew through, but the laughter had, the people falling in love and picking up the pieces, killing time, making friends… and one look around, you can feel how much music’s been made there. Great writers most people will never know, because they choose to live in the area, love life and be happy right where they are.

“This place is so many things to so many people, and it has been for a long time.” Chesney added. “They’ve shared life here.’’

Booked Wharf Concerts (so far)

May 27: Kenny Chesney; June 2: Koe Wetzel; June 15: James Taylor; June 24: Walker Hayes; July 15: Parker McCollum; July 21: Sam Hunt; July 26: Dave Matthews; July 30: Jelly Roll; Aug. 16: 3 Doors Down; Aug. 17: Eric Church; Aug. 18: Eric Church; Aug. 19: Eric Church; Aug. 26: Jason ; Oct. 8: Willie’s Outlaw; Oct. 14: Hardy.