It’s Now Easier To Support Barrancas Wreaths

Kiwanis of Big Lagoon has implemented a new software system to make it easier for supporters to order veterans’ memorial wreaths at Barrancas National Cemetery aboard NAS Pensacola in two easy steps. Remember, Honor, and Teach the sacrifices of your loved ones and help the local Kiwanians recognize the over 50,000 other veterans of conflicts dating back to before the Civil War. Just go to barrancaswreaths.org to order wreaths, make an additional contribution, specify things like grave-specific placements and pay securely online with a credit card. You automatically receive a tax receipt with a copy of your order by return email.