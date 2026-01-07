Jack Robertson All-Country Show Jan. 17 in ‘Bama Big Tent

More than 30 performers are scheduled to take the stage with Jack “Big Earl’ Robertson (above) during the Flora-Bama legend’s Jan. 17 All-Country Birthday Bash beginning at 7 p.m. on the Tent Stage. Although the event is curently listed as sold-out online, SRO tickets might be availabale that night. Cover charge is $20, and the festivities could stretch into Sunday.

Robertson’s show is billed as a night of the greatest ever country songs. Think Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Garth, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Roger Miller, Merle Haggard, Waylon, George Strait, Buck Owens, Porter Wagoner, Jimmie Rodgers, Kitty Wells, Dolly Parton. This year’s line-up will include most of the ‘Bama’s possible/probable musicians as well as special guests.

Lst year’s cast of performing characters included Rhonda Hart, Jason Justice, Brian Hill, Scott Koehn, Mike Diamond, Tim Roberts, Al & Cathy, Smokey Otis, Ryan Dyar, Jessie Duncan, Brandon Blackburn, Troy Brannon, Steve Cluck, Steve Wilkerson, Preston Stanfill, John Kulnich and Tyler Ward. For all things Flora-Bama, visit florabama.com.