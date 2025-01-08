Jack Robertson’s All-Country Show Jan. 18 in ‘Bama Big Tent

More than 30 performers are scheduled to take the stage with Jack “Big Earl’ Robertson (above) during the Flora-Bama legend’s Jan. 18 All Country Birthday Bash beginning at 7 p.m. on the Tent Stage. Cover charge is $20, and the festivities could stretch into Sunday.

Robertson’s show is billed as a night of the greatest ever country songs. Think Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Garth, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Roger Miller, Merle Haggard, Waylon, George Strait, Buck Owens, Porter Wagoner, Jimmie Rodgers, Kitty Wells, Dolly Parton. This year’s line-up will include most of the ‘Bama’s possible/probable musicians as well as special guests.

The 2024 cast included Rhonda Hart, Jason Justice, Brian Hill Scott Koehn, Mike Diamond, Moe Agerton, Tim Roberts, Al & Cathy, Brittany Grimes, Pete Carnley, Rob Middleton, Smokey Otis, Miranda Hamilton, Patrick Cross, Ryan Dyar, Jessie Duncan, Tyrone Edward, Brandon Blackburn, Troy Brannon, Steve Cluck, Steve Wilkerson, Mark Laborde, Preston Stanfill, John Kulnich, Wesley Trout, George Mason, Dwight Breland and Tyler Ward. For all things Flora-Bama, visit florabama.com.