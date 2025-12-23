Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Jan. 13 Foley Snowbird Welcome Coffee includes scavenger hunt

Foley will recognize the Alabama Gulf Coast’s winter visitors this year with the annual Snowbird Coffee event Tuesday, Jan. 13 at the Foley Civic Center (407 E. Laurel Ave.) from 9 a.m. to noon. The Snowbird Coffee is held each year on the second Tuesday in January.
Last year, about 700 winter visitors took part. The coffee includes a scavenger hunt through downtown Foley for a chance to win prizes. Organizers will also give out bags filled with coupons, information and other items.
More information is available at visitfoley.com.