Jan. 22 flower seminar tickets

Tickets are now on sale for the Gulf Shores Garden Club’s 32nd Annual Floral Seminar scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center (1930 West 2nd St.) in Gulf Shores. Doors open at 9:15 a.m., and the program begins at 10 a.m. Tickets are$30 and available at Island Enclosures (3757 Gulf Shores Pkwy.) and the Thomas B. Norton Public Library (221 W. 19th Ave.). For 10 or more, call Charlotte Higgins at 205-410-3190. Tickets usually sell out so get them early.