Jan. 25-26 Big Beach Marathon weekend includes races, fun

On the weekend of January 25-26, Gulf Shores will once again host the region’s largest endurance race weekend, the 5th Annual Big Beach Marathon. This event attracts over 1000 runners and has a reported economic impact of over $600,000.

The festivities begin on Saturday, January 25th with the first annual Big Beach Safari 7K Run for the Giraffes (approximately 4.3 miles). Co-sponsored by Keller Williams, this fun family event will start at Lake Shelby in Gulf State Park at 9:00 A.M. Face Painting, Hula Hoops and Corn Hole are just a few of the family friendly activities after the run. The Charity Partner for this race (and Sunday’s marathon) will be our Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and their new giraffes Benjamin and Akayla.

The Saturday January 25th fun continues with the Jeff Galloway Running School at 12:00 P.M., hosted by Jeff Galloway, Olympian, author, and famed running coach at The Lodge at Gulf State Park. Saturday concludes with the Marathon/Half Marathon Packet Pick Up and Expo from 12:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. in the Grand Ballroom of The Lodge at Gulf State Park, 21196 East Beach Blvd. in Gulf Shores.

Sunday, January 26th features the centerpiece of the weekend, The Big Beach Half Marathon (13.1 miles) & Full Marathon (26.2 miles) at 8:00 A.M. at The Hangout, beachside. Opening Ceremonies begin at 7:40 A.M. with a welcome from City Councilman and Coastal Alabama Business Chamber Vice President Steve Jones. Local favorite singer, songwriter and Sunny 105.7 radio personality Lisa Christian will lead our National Anthem as the Foley High School Air Force Jr ROTC Honor Guard presents our flags. The post-race Big Beach Celebration will take place in The Hangout courtyard and features craft beers and live entertainment. Registration for all distances is still open at bigbeachmarathon.com.

The marathon, already a fast and flat Boston qualifier, has been selected as the 2020 Road Runners Club of America Alabama State Championship Marathon. “This elite designation is such an honor and we are so proud” says Ellen Murphy, Gulf Shores local Community Representative for The Big Beach Marathon.