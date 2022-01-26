Jan. 29 Arts & Crafts Fest at OWA includes 100 vendors

The second annual OWA Arts & Crafts Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, from noon-6 p.m. in the beautiful entertainment district of Downtown OWA. This pedestrian-friendly walking area features an abundance of shops, dining and entertainment, and for an afternoon in January, will be home to a booming arts and crafts festival showcasing vendors, live music, activities and more.

The 520-acre OWA resort is just miles from the white-sand beaches of Alabama and perfectly situated to host an outdoor festival. With the event located at OWA’s entertainment district, you can even grab a drink to-go and enjoy it onsite responsibly while browsing vendor booths and walking around. It’s the perfect opportunity to get out and stretch your legs, support local artisans, and grab a gift for someone special.

“We are extending the time frame of the event, we’ve more than doubled the number of vendors accepted, and we’ve expanded our live music and added new kids’ activities. We’re very excited and hope you can join us,” said Kristin Hellmich, the Director of Marketing and PR for OWA Parks & Resort.

Live music will begin at 1 p.m. by the B Street Benny Acoustic Duo at the Island Amphitheater followed by the Jenna McClelland Acoustic Band at 4 p.m. Two kids craft stations will be set up featuring complimentary sand art and a create your own parrot craft kit.