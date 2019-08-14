Jane Austin Summer Tea Aug. 17 at Swift-Coles Home

The Copper Kettle and the South Baldwin Community Theatre will host The Jane Austin 1813 Sumertime Tea at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the historic Bon Secour museum. Reservations are $30 per person and available at The Copper Kettle in Foley or by calling Join251-949-5550.

The event will feature tea & scones by The Copper Kettle Tea Bar, parlor music by Katy Herndon, tours of the home, and visits from some interesting guests from Pride & Predjudice. The Swift-Coles campus is located at 17424 Swift Coles Ln. in Bon Secour.

Pictured: Katy Herdon has played countless gigs playing her violin for the past 27 years. A music major at University of South Alabama, she plays a variety of genres from classical to the Beatles to the Star Wars theme. The Mobile resident says she loves playing Irish music and can improv “on the spot.”