Jason Campbell to speak at Aug. 31 United Way luncheon

Individual tickets will go on sale July 24 for the United Way 2023 Campaign Kick Off Luncheon featuring guest speaker Jason Campbell, s former Auburn and NFL quarterback and the current Auburn Sports radio analyst. The annual event is on Aug. 31 at the Daphne Civic Center. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the program begins at noon. Call 251-943-2110 or visit unitedway-bc.org for more info.