JD Spradlin to play MOTM opening ceremony at LuLu’s

Also music & bloody mary fundraisers, 5K race, blood drives

The Meeting of the Minds 2023 welcoming ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 4:30 at LuLu’s at Homeport Marina in Gulf Shores, and feature entertainment from JD Spradlin and Renee Adams. Local Trop Rock legend Brent Burns will be playing welcoming friends to LuLu’s from 1-4 p.m. from Oct. 24-27 and his gigs will most definitely include special guests.

• LuLu’s will also host the First Annual Parrot Heads in Paradise Skippin & Sippin 5K & Fun Run on Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. And, of course, the post-race party will be all about “sipping & eating.’’ Registration is $30 per person (runsignup.com), and funds raised will support local breast cancer patients through the Bras Across the Causeway non-profit, whose mission is to make an impact directly to patients of The Breast Center at Providence Hospital (brasacrossthecauseway.org) and make the difference these patients need to get the assistance during this crucial time in their lives.

• Life South Blood Drives will be held at LuLu’s from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 25, Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

• The Sarasota Parrothead Club will host a bloody mary fundraiser on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on LuLu’s Beach • John Patti will host a Lone Palm Foundation Benefit at LuLu’s on Oct. 28 from noon – 3 p.m. Patti’s special guests will include Nadirah Shakoor. The Lone Palm Foundation is the charitable arm of Parrot Heads in Paradise (PHIP) and was formed to further the commitment of Parrot Heads worldwide and support the social and environmental needs and concerns within their communities. It hopes to achieve its philanthropic goals by supporting the Parrot Head community and its environs on a local level, striving to preserve the world’s ecosystem for generations to follow. The non-profit shows its concern for humanity by performing charitable actions for the simple reason that it is up to all of us to leave the world a better place for all.