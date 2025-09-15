Monday, September 15, 2025
Jeane Carlson wins Coastal Photo Club’s Aug. contest

Jeane Carlson won the Coastal Photography Club monthly photo competition for August with her haunting image of a wistful monkey taken at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. The club meets at the Foley Public Library, 319 East Laurel Street in Foley, on the fourth (4th) Thursday of every month 1t 1 p.m. Sept. 25 is the next meeting. Meetings are open to the public. Churches is the Sept.. photo competition theme. Info: (850) 207-1908.