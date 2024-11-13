Jeep owners invited to “light up’’ the zoo

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host Wild Lights: Holiday Jeep on Dec.7 from 5-8 p.m.

on its campus at 20499 Oak Road E. in Gulf Shores. Register to decorate your Jeep with the most elaborate lights and holiday decorations and become the community holiday light display at the zoo.

Holiday Jeeps will line the pathways inside the zoo, creating a winter wonderland of lights and showcasing the incredible Jeeps in our community. The night will include photos with Santa, children’s arts & crafts, hot chocolate, and more. Tickets to attend are $10 per person (2 and under free). Zoo members are also free.