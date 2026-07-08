Jeep raffle tickets on sale for July 25-26 Autism FUNraiser

A few Jeep raffle tickets are still available for the 20th Annual High Hopes 4 Autism FUNraiser July 25-26 at Pirates Cove in Josephine. Raffle tickets are $100 each and allow admission to the event and a chance to win a new Jeep on Saturday (blue pass) or Sunday (yellow pass). Only 750 Jeep raffle tickets will be sold per day. Day passes with be available at the gate for $10 (free for children under 16). Day passes include entry into raffles for High Hopes support gear and gift cards.

The FUNraiser offers food, fun, art and live music on the sandy shores of the laid-back beach restaurant. The highlight is always the exciting Jeep drawdown Saturday and Sunday. A silent auction will also be held both days.

More than 200 businesses donate services and products to be auctioned. Prizes range from spa gift certificates to movie passes and fishing equipment to artwork. More info: highhopes4aut ism.org or call 251-986-7007.

Last year over 2,000 supporters converged on Pirates Cove for the weekend, and the event raised just over $90,000.

High Hopes 4 Autism was founded in 2009 to provide a much needed asset to not only the families affected by Autism but the entire community.

The organization serves children and families impacted by autism spectrum disorders and other developmental delays. They specialize in one on one applied behavior therapy concentrating on language development and social behavior. Each child’s program is based on their individual needs and utilizes scientifically reviewed procedures and programs. Parents are continuously trained based on their child’s individualized and changing needs.