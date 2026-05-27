Jeep raffle tickets on sale for July 25-26 Autism FUNrasier

Organizers have announced that tickets for the Saturday and Sunday Jeep raffles are now on sale for this year’s High Hopes 4 Autism FUNraiser slated July 25-26 at Pirates Cove in Josephine. Jeep raffle tickets are $100 and available online at highhopes4autism.org/funraiser. Last year over 2,000 supporters raised just over $90,000 during the weekend.

Each raffle ticket admits one person to the FUNraiser all weekend. Only 750 Jeep raffle tickets will be sold per day.

Day passes with be available at the gate for $10 (free for children under 16) each day. Day passes include tickets for chances to win High Hopes support gear and gift cards.

“Each year, the event grows as more people learn about High Hopes 4 Autism and want to support this worthy caus,” said event founder Rachael Mueller.

The FUNraiser provides Elberta based High Hopes 4 Autism the funds needed to effectively serve local families impacted by autism spectrum disorder.

In addition to the Saturday and Sunday drawdowns for brand new JEEP Wranglers, the party will include an art market featuring local artists and live music both days. Andy and the Flying Cobra will play from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Outlaw Chrome from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and Kelly Poole & The Swingset from noon ‘til 4 p.m. on Sunday.

High Hopes 4 Autism, founded in 2009, has an experienced staff that specializes in one-on-one applied behavior therapy, concentrating on language development and social behavior. Each child’s program is based on their individual needs and utilizes scientifically reviewed procedures and programs. Parents are continuously trained based on their child’s individualized and changing needs.