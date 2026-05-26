Jelly Roll, Gary Allan, Zach Top coming to Wharf Amphitheater

Country music rules the Wharf Amphitheater in early summer, as Treaty Oak Revival, Jelly Roll, and Gary Allen all have concerts slated at the Orange Beach venue in the next two weeks. Visit ticketmaster.com or the Wharf box office for ticket info.

Rising country star Zach Top also announced a second show at the Wharf, with Cole Goodwin opening both the June 12 & 13 shows. Visit ticketmaster.com or the Wharf box office for ticket info.

Jelly Roll, who last played at The Wharf in July of 2023, returns June 2 with his “Little A** Shed” tour with opening act Kashus Culpepper. Nosebleed tickets on the re-sale were selling for around $100, while a front row ticket was available for $1100 on the resale market as of May 24.

Jason DeFord, nicknamed Jelly Roll by his mom as a child, has risen from a troubled past to becoming a chart-topping musician.

He experienced a turbulent adolescence marked by time spent in juvenile detention centers starting at age 14. His legal issues continued into adulthood, resulting in multiple arrests and prison sentences for charges that included aggravated robbery and drug possession

While incarcerated, he began writing music that combined elements of hip-hop, country and rock. He started by selling mixtapes out of his car and gradually built a loyal following.

His unique style and authentic lyrics resonated with listeners, many of who could relate to his experiences with addiction, struggle, and redemption.

In 2022, his singles “Son of a Sinner” and “Need a Favor” propelled him to mainstream success. He has since won multiple awards, including the CMA New Artist of the Year in 2023.

He now uses his platform to advocate for criminal justice reform and support for those affected by incarceration. And he walks the walk, donating $250,000 to build a recording studio at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center where he once spent time.

“I still feel horrible about it,’’ he said about a felony conviction when he was 16. “Now I focus all my philanthropic efforts on the juveniles. I spent some time with the kids and told them I know you all been here a year or two like I was. I’m building a studio in here, I’m building trade programs, and I got your back.”

Jellyroll was in jail for four years before the birth of his daughter gave him the motivation to turn his life around at 21.

“I’ve got to do something. I’ve got to figure it out. I signed up for the education they offered on the door and got my GED. I didn’t know what I was going to do, but I was dead set on not selling drugs ever again,’’ he said.

He now openly shares his history, both in his music and by using his experiences to help others. He frequently takes time to honor fans’ personal struggles while on stage performing hits like “Need a Favor” and “Save Me,” alongside newer material like “Liar.”

His summer tour also includes stadium shows with Post Malone, and his devoted fans, which include a huge demographic range, describe his sets as a Sunday sermon that blends laughter, tears, and excitement into a single night.