Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation 22nd Annual Rodeo Aug. 1-3

The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation 22nd Annual Rodeo will be held Aug. 1-3 from 5:30-10 p.m. at the Foley Horse Arena, located at 113 E Rosetta Ave. in Foley.

The Foundation’s primary fundraiser is the Annual Professional Rodeo, an award-winning Professional Cowboy Association event. This event attracts professional cowboys and cowgirls from across the South. All proceeds from the 2019 Rodeo benefit local Peer Helper Programs in schools across Baldwin County. Tickets will be available each night at the gate.

• 6:00pm Kids Zone Activities included with Rodeo Admission

Kids Zone activities include face painting, tattoos, bouncy house, inflatable obstacle course and games!